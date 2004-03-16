Tuesday, March 16, 2004
I am still alive. I have just been given a 10 minute breather from the small dark room I sit in to script and edit the films for Newsnight. The first one, about the one year anniversary not Karbala, will go out tonight. check the Newsnight website to see if they put a version online. What you can go check out now is a very interesting poll (PDF file). Look thru it, I think it will give you a very interesting view. it is worth your time. and you are officially reading an award winning Blog, I have won a Bloggy Award. Yay me.